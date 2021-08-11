50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints cornerback CJGJ on his opponents: “I don’t like the other side”

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) runs a drill during training camp at...
New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) runs a drill during training camp at the inside Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it comes to trash talking in the NFL, there may not be a bigger one than CJ Gardner-Johnson.

CJGJ gets under the skin of his opponents so bad he’s gotten them ejected from games.

“That’s on them. I put them in a hole when they start,” said CJ Gardner-Johnson.

And for CJGJ his gameday approach to his opponents boils down to one simple thing.

“I don’t like people (laughter). I don’t like people. I don’t like the other side. Let’s put it like that. When I go out there, I don’ t like to start nothing. I just don’t like other side immediately,” said Gardner-Johnson.

Fair enough. Lucky for Gardner-Johnson, he’s not just a talker. He has the game to back it up, and never loses sight of what he’s paid to do.

“Put it like this. My main focus is to handle my job. That’s to cover my receivers. When the talking starts, it’s football. If you go in your shell after that, I’m still pecking at the shell. It ain’t my fault. I’m here from first quarter to fourth quarter. Talk your sh%* and play football. Play football and then talk your sh&*. Excuse my language but that’s how it’s supposed to be,” said Gardner-Johnson.

Despite chatter from the outside that this team could struggle for wins this season, Gardner-Johnson summed up their expectations perfectly.

“We’re not here to be average.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) defends against safety Eric Burrell...
Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires
Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
Peyton’s Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron