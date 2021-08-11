Parents speak out against masks at Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Do you feel comfortable sending your child to school wearing a mask? That’s the question parents had for members of the Calcasieu Parish School Board at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“We refuse to abuse or children. Enough is enough, and it has got to stop,” one of the many parents in attendance said.

“I choose to not fear and stand against forced masking. Please, allow us to choose mask or no mask,” one student at the meeting said.

Parents and even students spoke in opposition of mask mandates in Calcasieu Parish schools. Remaining in compliance with the latest mandate ensures continued funding to schools, which is something that parents believe drove the school board’s decision for enforcing masks.

“I’m going to paraphrase something you said,” one parent said. “If we buck the governor, how will that affect or money?”

When it is mentioned that the parish has borrowed millions to repair hurricane damage, Superintendent Karl Bruchhause explained the Louisiana Department of Health has the right to shut down schools at any given time.

“For any of those given activities at any particular time, if they deem things inappropriate, they can shut a school down,” Bruchhaus said.

Bruchhaus explained the board is stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to this decision.

“All the people I’ve heard from that are against masks, I have also heard from a lot of people who require their students to wear a mask with their concerns for their child’s health,” Brucchaus said.

“They deserve to see faces, they deserve to see smiles, their teacher’s face, their friend’s faces. I think it’s important for speech development,” Mary LaCombe said.

“Enough is enough. It is child abuse, and we’re done,” Danica Holloway said.

Student’s in Calcasieu Parish will wear a mask in school until the mandate is re-evaluated on September 1.

