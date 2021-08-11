Jay Ward finds a starting role after move to safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jay Ward was recruited to LSU to play cornerback. But with a roster shakeup, Ward is at a new spot for the Tigers.

“I played cornerback my whole life until this spring. That was my first time playing safety. A lot of things have changed, change the position, different techniques. How to study different. So the last nine months have been kind of challenging. But I’ve been picking it up fast,” said safety Jay Ward.

In the end, Ward favors safety because it’s all about playing time.

“What I like about playing safety, come downhill more, I get to blitz, come off the edge. Just being on the field more,” said Ward.

Ward isn’t the only safety shining this camp. True freshman Sage Ryan is producing some big plays in the workouts.

““He had a big pick in the game today, in the team period. Our guys love him. He’s probably going to be one of our top returners. We’re going to use him in the return game. We want to use him at nickel, but we also want to use him at safety. We’re looking for a freshman to play excellent on special teams, backup Cordale Flott in nickel and also learn the safety. We can send him too, he’s a very good blitzer. He’s very smart. He’s a ball hawk. He’s going to be a great player for us,” said Ed Orgeron.

The favorite to start opposite Ward at safety is transfer Major Burns. The Baton Rouge native played for Georgia last season.

