FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms back for Thursday and the next several days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As storms continue to wind down this evening, the forecast looks to remain similar to the past several days which will bring a mostly clear night with temperatures slowly falling into the middle to upper 70s overnight. There will be a decent opportunity to view the Perseid meteor shower which will continue to peak over the next couple of mornings. Look toward the north with best viewing from midnight until dawn. Rain chances remain low overnight with only a few coastal showers returning closer to sunrise.

While things may be quiet as we start the morning, you’ll certainly want to pack the rain gear for Thursday as numerous scattered thunderstorms will begin arriving closer to midday and through the afternoon hours. While scattered in coverage, these showers will contain occasionally heavy downpours along with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. These wind down by late-afternoon and early evening. Outside of the storms, the heat will be the other big story with highs topping out in the lower 90s and heat index values around 105.

These daily summertime storms will be the norm for the next several days with each day carrying a 40% rain chance over the next 10 days. Not much to change this pattern in place with fronts steering clear of our area and no concerns for us in the tropics despite Tropical Storm Fred likely impacting the eastern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. The current forecast keeps impacts confined to the eastern half of the Gulf with a push toward the Florida panhandle by next Monday as a tropical storm. We’ll keep you updated, but Fred should continue to pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Meteorologist Ben Terry

