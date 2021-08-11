FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers and storms this afternoon, keeping an eye on the tropics

A few isolated storms as we head into the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heading out the door this morning another mild and muggy start as temperatures range from the middle 70′s north of I-10 to the upper 70′s and lower 80′s south. We are off to a dry start though, which is good news but the pattern is changing and that will allow for a few showers and storms to form through the afternoon with daily rain chances returning through the next week.

Hot and humid this afternoon with it feeling more like the triple digits (KPLC)

Our Tuesday was a very hot and humid one with highs reaching the lower to middle 90′s in many areas and today looks to be more of the same as we start off with plenty of sunshine and with our winds still out of the south, plenty of moisture remains in place which will help to make it feel even warmer. Any plans you have this morning will be just fine with sunshine to start off so make sure to take the sunglasses as you head out the door. Through the afternoon and early evening we can expect a sea breeze to develop and help spark showers and storms. Not everyone will pick up rainfall today, but for those who do it will be a nice cooling relief for a few minutes. Highs today are back into the lower and middle 90′s so make sure to drink plenty of water and to stay hydrated as heat indices reach the triple digits through the afternoon.

Temperatures hold steady over the next few days (KPLC)

Scattered showers and storms remain likely as we move through the rest of the week and even into the weekend as moisture continues to feed into the area thanks to high pressure off to our east. The high will begin to weaken somewhat as we head into the weekend, but that won’t change our forecast a whole lot as highs stay steady in the lower 90′s with showers and storms each day. As the high weakens we will also be keep an eye on Tropical Storm Fred that has formed in the Caribbean during the overnight hours. Fred is forecast to hug the portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti through early Thursday before moving to the northwest towards Cuba and eventually towards the southern tip of Florida late Friday. Models are still in decent agreement that it could enter the eastern Gulf as we move into the weekend.

Unsettled pattern continues to remain in place (KPLC)

Looking ahead into the weekend and early next week the Bermuda high, which is steering Fred westward now looks to move back east and allow Fred to curve back to the north and head towards the Florida panhandle by late Sunday and into Monday morning as a strong tropical storm. There is the chance it could strengthen a little more into a Hurricane but it will all depend on the interaction with land over the next few days. A quick glance at the rest of the tropics shows another tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that is moving west and has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days and will be something to keep an eye on over time. As of now, I see NO threat to Southwest Louisiana, but continue to follow the KPLC First Alert Weather Team as we will track the latest as we move over the next few days. Scattered storms remain the biggest threat through the weekend and even into next week, but make sure to stay cool as well with heat indices in the 100′s.

Tropical Storm Fred formed late last night and is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.