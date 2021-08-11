Crowder Gulf awarded contract to help clean drainage laterals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s nearly three months since historic flooding of many homes in Lake Charles that don’t usually flood.

And as residents try to recover, they hope it never happens again.

It’s bad enough to flood. But after your blood, sweat and tears have poured out trying to recover-- the idea of flooding again is unbearable.

“It looks like a beaver dam, it’s totally blocked, and there’s a four-wheeler upside down,” said resident Denise Foster, who surveyed the Central Parkway lateral that runs behind residents homes.

Residents believe the overgrown lateral behind homes on Tamarack contributed to the flooding they went through in May. So far, Foster says only about a half dozen people are staying in their Tamarack homes as recovery continues. She gets worked up when she sees the Central Parkway Canal filled with debris.

“It’s totally blocked, so all the people in University, their drainage is not going to be there. And if we have another big rain, we’re all going to flood again,” said Foster.

She fears the canal full of debris is another disaster waiting to happen.

“Every house on the street flooded except one and we all lost our cars. My question is why do residents of the city have to live like this,” she said.

But, as it turns out, it appears help is on the way. The Calcasieu East Side Drainage Board and police jury officials confirm a contract has been awarded to Crowder Gulf for debris removal. It was approved at the July 22 meeting of the Calcasieu Police Jury.

A parish spokesman says the project will include the Central Parkway lateral which empties into Contraband Bayou.

They are still waiting on permits and approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA--so there’s no timeline yet on the debris removal.

