COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 11, 2021 - Statewide hospitalizations continue to rise, slight decrease locally
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 55 new COVID-19 deaths across the state in its Wednesday update.
The Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Hospitalizations continue to rise statewide; however, locally, there was a slight decrease in hospitalizations.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 5,408 new cases.
· 55 new deaths.
· 2,895 patients hospitalized (36 more than previous update).
· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 296 new cases.
· 3 new deaths (There are also 2 new deaths in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).
· 153 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 183 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 16 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (1 removed by LDH).
· 20 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 60 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 35 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 31 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 5 active case among inmates.
· 18 active cases among staff members.
