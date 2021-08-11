Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 11, 2021 - Statewide hospitalizations continue to rise, slight decrease locally

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 55 new COVID-19 deaths across the state in its Wednesday update.

The Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise statewide; however, locally, there was a slight decrease in hospitalizations.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,408 new cases.

· 55 new deaths.

· 2,895 patients hospitalized (36 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 296 new cases.

· 3 new deaths (There are also 2 new deaths in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 153 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 183 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (1 removed by LDH).

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 60 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 35 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 31 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active case among inmates.

· 18 active cases among staff members.

