CCTV work to improve city drainage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Some Lake Charles neighborhoods have been plagued by flooding issues over the years and now work is underway to fix the problem.

A system that was imperfect before Hurricane Laura was even more compromised after the several weather events that have occurred over the course of the past year.

Now, this is just one of the dozens of trucks that you’ll see in the lake area.

These CCTV trucks send a camera into the underground drains of the city to feedback video to crews working on site.

This video footage helps personnel identify the problem areas such as blockage and/or collapsed pipes then there is a second truck that follows in behind this truck that actually vacuums out any of that blockage that they’re able to.

Mayor Nic Hunter said more money and manpower are being pumped into this because the city can’t wait.

“This is important work because our city system has to be clean to then get into the gravity drainage district laterals and the parish laterals. It’s all an intricate web but we’ve all got to do our part and the city has to do our part and we’re doing it right now. We’re spending millions of dollars on this project and we’re going to spend millions more. More manpower, more money, you’re going to see more activity on this type of stuff over the coming days and weeks. More than we’ve seen in recent history for the city of Lake Charles. Again, this is work we started three and a half years ago but we are expeditating it and we’re pumping more resources into it. Especially with what we’ve been through over the past year, we can’t wait,” said Mayor Hunter.

Now, this project was originally started over three years ago with the hopes of cleaning out 8 to 10% of city-owned drainage a year.

But the city realized that we need help and we need it now so they asked the Council if they could borrow $20 million to expedite the work on this project.

When I asked the project manager, Josh Fontenot, what we could do to help assist in recovery efforts this was his response.

“There’s a lot of trash that we find in our drainage system that’s gotten there strictly by people. If it’s by simply throwing a cup out of your window if it’s putting trash clippings on catch basins if it’s blowing your grass clippings in the drainage system. It may seem like an easy way out but that’s not the way we need to do it. We need to try to focus as much as we can on getting our streets clean and our yards clean to ensure that those things don’t end up in our drainage system because that’s where a lot of these problems stem from,” said Fontenot.

Work has increased tremendously and soon the city will have nearly doubled the work that they did when they first started this project.

