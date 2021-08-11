50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu pediatricians, other local healthcare providers write letter in support of COVID-19 safety measures in schools

The doctors acknowledged “the mitigation measures being imposed are frustrating.”
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish pediatricians, as well as numerous other local healthcare providers, have written a letter to the Lake Charles community in support of safety measures in schools.

“In strictly following the Center for Disease Control guidelines, our children will have the best chance to have a successful in-person school year and remain healthy in the process,” the healthcare providers wrote.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce severe disease and likewise spread of this virus,” the healthcare providers wrote. “However, the majority of children in our school are not eligible to receive the vaccine at this juncture due to age restrictions and therefore remain vulnerable. Their best line of defense will include social distancing, masking while indoors, and promoting vaccination of those eligible individuals who come into contact with them.

The Pediatric Center of Southwest Louisiana posted the letter, saying that every pediatrician in Calcasieu Parish signed the letter.

“As supported by the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics, we encourage that all eligible individuals associated with this school (students 12 and older, parents, teachers and other supporting staff) be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the healthcare providers wrote. “In addition, we support the back-to-school recommendation from the AAP that all children kindergarten and older wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.”

