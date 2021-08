Longville, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for parts of Longville.

The areas are as follows:

Residents located between 250 and 1180 Longville Church Road

Barrow Loop

Butch Leeds Road

Rigmaiden Road

Residents located between 1184 and 1478 Goodeaux Road

