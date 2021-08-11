50/50 Thursdays
Attorney General Jeff Landry warns of recently recalled child products

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a Wednesday news release, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced several child products that have been recently recalled.

“As Louisiana Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for our children,” Attorney General Landry said. “I urge families to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the recently recalled products:

  • Infant Bath by BATTOP
  • Children’s Bath Wraps by 10-in-1 RH
  • Infant Teethers by Battat
  • Infant Activity Rattles by Playgro
  • Cat & Jack Baby Rompers by Target
  • Infant Sleep Bags by TJX
  • Inclined Sleeper Accessory by Kolcraft
  • Brutus Swing Sets by Leisure Time Products
  • Slap Watches by K&M International
  • Girls Puffer Jackets by JCPenny
  • METROUS Strollers by Ergobaby
  • Children’s Fishing Toy Games by Blue Star Trading
  • 4-in-1 or 2-in-1 Rock’ n Glide Soothers by Fisher-Price
  • Children’s Nightgowns by Booph
  • Adapters included with RumbleSeats by UPPAbaby
  • Children’s Robes by SIORO
  • Children’s Nightgowns by Auranso Official
  • Girl’s Nightgowns by La Paloma

For more information on recently recalled products, click HERE.

