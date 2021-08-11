After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #12

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Winston up and down (full passing chart)

Team period #1

Winston didn’t throw a pass, but on his third snap of the period, Jalen Dalton was able to pressure Winston, get a hand on him for the sack and force a fumble. Winston was able to recover the ball.

Team Period #2

Winston opened the period with a checkdown to Alvin Kamara on the second play.

Two plays later, he had one of the very few offensive highlights of the day when he found Deonte Harris on a deep post for a touchdown. Harris was able to beat Ken Crawley and J.T.Gray on the route. It was good to finally see that deep ball connection after missing opportunities for the last few practices.

Winston finished the period with a speed out to Kamara.

Team Period #3

Winston opened the period with a near disaster. He tried to find Chris Hogan on an out route but threw it behind him. Marshon Lattimore got his hand on the pass, but couldn’t pick it off.

Winston was very fortunate on the next play as well. He went to Lil’Jordan Humphrey on a dig route over the middle of the field, but didn’t see DeMario Davis in coverage. Davis got both hands on it, but it fell incomplete. Sean Payton wasn’t happy with the route Humphrey ran.

Cam Jordan sacked Winston the next play. Then, Tanoh Kpassagnon got to him on his final pass of the period.

Team Period #4 (2-minute)

Winston opened with a scramble for decent yardage to start the drill. Then, he found Humphrey for a decent gain. His next pass was to Harris on an out route for a first down.

On first down, Winston overthrew Humphrey down the sideline. On second down, he connected with Kamara on an option route for nine. On third and short, Winston missed Humphrey again forcing the offense to kick a field goal.

Take Two: Taysom Hill struggles (full passing chart)

Team Period #1

On his only drop back, Hill went play action but then took off and ran when he couldn’t find any open receivers.

Team Period #2

Dalton sacked Hill on the second play of the period. Hill had no chance as Dalton went right around the guard for the sack.

Team Period #3

On the third play of the period, Grant Haley knocked down a sideline throw to Easop Winston. On the very next play, Noah Spence went through rookie Landon Young to sack Hill.

Team Period #4 (2-minute)

Hill’s momentum from Tuesday’s finish in two-minute unfortunately did not carry over into Wednesday. Hill opened with a shallow cross to Chris Hogan for a short gain. He followed that with two consecutive incompletions to go three-and-out.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

During 7-on-7, Ken Crawley picked off Hill on an underthrown deep pass to Tony Jones, Jr. It was an interesting decision by Hill to go deep to a running back with a corner matched up on him.

Paulson Adebo nearly had a second straight day with an interception. During the same period, he broke well on a poorly thrown pass by Winston. He mistimed his jump though, and blew the opportunity.

Marcus Willoughby sacked Ian Book during the third team period. Kpassagnon did the same to Trevor Simien.

Chase Hansen forced a fumble on running back Dwayne Washington.

Take Four: Attendance Report

Ryan Ramczyk, Payton Turner, P.J. Williams, Pete Werner, Kwon Alexander, Jalen McCleskey, and Tre’Quan Smith missed practice Wednesday. Alexander was working out to the side, while Smith was doing some work on the side as well. Marcus Williams did not participate again on Wednesday.

Ty Montgomery left the field on a cart. There was no update on the extent of his injury. Malcolm Roach left practice early as well. Tight end Ethan Wolf returned to practice after missing the last six with an injury.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Without question, this was the ugliest effort of camp by the offense. Outside of the Harris touchdown, the defense had their number all day long.

- The team was in shells today outdoors until the heavy rains came and forced them to finish their final 2-minute period indoors.

- With only one practice left before Saturday’s preseason opener, it’s definitely gotten to the point where this team is ready to face another opponent.

