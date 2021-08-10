50/50 Thursdays
Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Millions of people will receive an alert on their cellphone as part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communication Commission to send out tests on Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alert tests will be sent to cellphones where the subscriber has opted in to receive the messages.

An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

The test will begin at 2:20 ET, and cellphone users who opted in to receive the message will receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

The alert will display the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert would be postponed until Aug. 25 if widespread severe weather is in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

