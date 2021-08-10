SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 9, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 9, 2021.

Dewayne Eugene Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer by flight.

Mark Anthony Celestine, 44, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Rosa Marilyn Young, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Nubian Kembahli Woods, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Keith Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Lee Bert Fontenot, 33, Rayne: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000.

Gejuan Shaquille Pete, 28, Church Point: Contempt of court; burglary (2 charges).

Stephen Michael Michelle, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seth Gabriel Arceneaux, 27, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests.

Umeka Sandulette Bilton, 49, Magnolia, TX: Cruelty to juveniles.

Ivan Lee Ashworth, 26, Sulphur: Burglary; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; theft under $5,000.

Robert Alan Burrell II, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen firearms.

Brandon Reece Scott, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.