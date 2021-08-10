SOWELA to host Flying Tiger Car Show in September

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SOWELA Foundation will be hosting the Flying Tigers Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The show will be free with all proceeds going towards student scholarships.

Automobile enthusiast can showcase their vehicles at the show by registering. Early bird registration is $25 per vehicle if registered by September 16, 2021. Plaques for the top 25 vehicles will be awarded and vehicle registrants are eligible to win customized car part trophies for the Chancellor’s Choice and People’s Choice awards. Vehicle registrants will also receive a lunch ticket and car show t-shirt.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles with the national anthem and color guard with Chennault Battalion Sea Cadets. This will be followed by photos with SOWELA’s mascot Ace the Flying Tiger at 10 a.m. and a new soda product tasting at 11 a.m. The car show award ceremony will start at Noon.

For information or to register your vehicle for the car show, visit www.sowela.edu/carshow.

