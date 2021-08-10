Rental relief programs that can help local tenants facing evictions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The recently extended eviction moratorium bought more time for hundreds of renters in the Lake Area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new federal eviction moratorium, just days after the previous ban expired on July 31. The new order is designed to “target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the meantime, the Calcasieu Police Jury is encouraging residents to take advantage of two programs it relaunched Tuesday - both aimed at helping people get back on their feet while addressing the ongoing housing shortage in the Lake Area.

”By that eviction moratorium being lifted, even though it was just for a weekend, I think it sent an appropriate panic,” said CPPJ Disaster Housing Recovery Specialist Nicole Miller. “I think it gave us all enough of a wake-up call to say the end is in sight...How do we remedy these problems, how do we keep people from getting evicted and so, I think that’s evidence of the influx of applications we’re getting.”

Prior to this latest relaunch, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has paid out nearly $1.2 million in assistance thanks to federal funding.

”The number of applications prior to the relaunching today were 727...of that, we served about 165 households.”

CPPJ Human Services Director Tarek Polite said residents on the verge of eviction are urged to apply for the parish’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program along with the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Human Services’ Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program: Helps eligible residents with housing-related expenses. The program, which will reopen its application process at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, provides funding for past-due rental payments and can help pay forward rent and late fees. The program can also assist with past-due utility costs, such as water, gas, and electricity. Renters must be able to demonstrate that they have been financially impacted by COVID, meet local income requirements, and be behind on rent. For information and to apply, visit www.calcasieuparish.gov/ERA.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Provides utility assistance to income-qualified households; and the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program, which pays the first month’s rent and deposits for income-eligible households.

”The 165 does not include the number of individuals not eligible for the program. However, those individuals were referred to other funding sources,” Polite said.

Miller, who is working with the parish on a recovery plan for disaster housing says they want to help as many people as they can from facing an unfortunate and timely fate.

“If folks are getting evicted on October 3, where are they going to go? They’re going to leave our community and that’s not what any of us want, “Miller said. ”COVID is certainly a factor for us but the biggest factor really is if someone gets evicted today, we don’t know if we can find them another place to live. There is very little vacancy in our area because of the hurricane impacts.”

The program reopened its application process at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.10. To apply, click HERE.

To be eligible for rental relief, the applicant has to be at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

As part of this requirement, residents must provide their 2020 tax returns as proof of their household income.

AMI for Calcasieu Parish, based on household size, is as follows:

One-person household- $34,550

Two-person Household- $39,500

Three-person household- $44,450

Four-person household- $49,350

Five-person household- $53,300

Six-person household- $57,250

Seven-person household- $61,200

Eight-person household- $65,150

