Pelicans first-round draft pick Murphy impresses in Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans opened up Summer League yesterday afternoon with a 94-77 win over the Chicago Bull behind an impressive showing from No. 17 overall pick Trey Murphy III.

The 6-foot-9 and 206 lbs. swingman looked comfortable on the floor, scoring a total of 26 points to lead all scorers. Murphy shot 6-of-9 from 3-pt. range and also grabbed 9 rebounds.

Murphy showed a little bit of everything yesterday. He hit 3-pt. shots in transition, shot well in the set offense, and used athleticism to finish around the rim. Overall, Murphy shot 60 percent from the field.

Naji Marshall was the second-leading scorer for the Pelicans with 18 points. Last season Marshall found his way on the squad as an undrafted free agent out of Xavier and worked his way into the rotation and saw minutes as a starter late in the year.

Second-round draft pick Herb Jones from Alabama also had an impressive stat line with 6 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

Point guard Kira Lewis scored 11 points, 7 assists, and one steal.

The Bulls were led by Patrick Williams who had 15 points.

The win also marked the first under head coach Willie Green, who is in Las Vegas for Summer League.

The Pelicans will return to action tomorrow night at 6 p.m. on NBA TV.

