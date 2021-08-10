Parents voice concerns around COVID guidelines at Beauregard Parish School Board meeting

Beauregar Parish, LA (KPLC) - As parents prepare for the upcoming school year, many are concerned about the COVID-19 guidelines schools will be implementing.

Monday, the Beauregard Parish School Board held a special meeting, with COVID being the hot topic. Dozens of angry parents flooded the building, pleading with the school board members to make a compromise.

“My child has been pulled out of school for this year already because of this,” a parent in attendance said. “So, you have lost my child, the money that comes along with my kid, and I am sure other people, if this continues on like this and we leave in fear and don’t have our own choices, are going to pull their kids out as well.”

Anger and frustration filled the room as parents voiced their concerns about the parish’s COVID guidelines for schools. Specifically, the decision to enforce masks for all children, which was a decision that was primarily adopted due the mask mandate implemented earlier this month by Governor Jon Bel Edwards.

“You have absolute immunity for any child or employee that gets sick with COVID, if you have done what you can to follow a policy that you’ve put in place,” District Attorney James Lestage said.

From a legal standpoint, Lestage explains that the parish must remain in compliance with the current mandate.

“Now, that is only good as long as you are in compliance with the law,” Lestage said.

Some parents said they want masks to be up to the parent’s discretion.

“We’ve already made the decision that they’re going to force us to have our child wear a mask, then we’ve decided that we’re going to pull our son out and put him in a private school situation that will at least allow the parents an option,” Mario Pacceti said.

Other parents worry masks are a safety concern.

“For their health, I am opposed to any masks in schools,” Kerryl Lynne Henderson said.

Beauregard Parish Schools will start the semester enforcing masks for all students, unless they have a valid doctor’s excuse. The school board says they will re-evaluate this decision on September 1.

