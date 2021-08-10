50/50 Thursdays
LIVE: Calcasieu School Board meeting

(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the first day of school just days away and COVID cases rising, masks in schools are expected to be a hot topic at today’s Calcasieu School Board meeting.

KPLC is planning to livestream the meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.

The school board has said that masks will be required in its schools following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate.

COVID hospitalizations and COVID deaths are at their highest in months.

