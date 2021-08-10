LIVE: Calcasieu School Board meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the first day of school just days away and COVID cases rising, masks in schools are expected to be a hot topic at today’s Calcasieu School Board meeting.

KPLC is planning to livestream the meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.

The school board has said that masks will be required in its schools following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate.

COVID hospitalizations and COVID deaths are at their highest in months.

