LHSAA announces that games canceled due to COVID-19 will result in forfeits

Basile High School practices ahead of the fall season.
Basile High School practices ahead of the fall season.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a 12-page memorandum Tuesday detailing the LHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming season and one big change stands out— teams will have to forfeit games not played due to COVID-19 reasons.

It’s a stark change to the organization’s policy in 2020 when no contests were given to each school following a cancellation due to COVID-19. One factor in the decision appears to stem from allegations a season ago that some teams canceled games they didn’t have to in order to better prepare themselves for playoff seeding.

“But please know, unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate the avoidance of opponents for sports-specific power ranking reasons,” Bonine said in the statement. “Now having preventative measures that can be taken to avoid issues with the virus, any/all reasons that may occur as it relates to COVID that prevents your school(s) not to fulfill a regular and/or postseason game, contest, match or meet, will result in a forfeiture.”

Bonine also stated the organization’s confidence in member schools to “manage any COVID issues that may arise” after their pandemic experience a year ago.

The memo did not address if there would be any attendance limits for high school games this fall.

