Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op applies for increase to customer rate

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Electric Co-op has applied for Immediate Emergency Rate Relief with the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The company says it is seeking the rate increase to operate above the ‘break-even’ basis and pay some of the interest on existing lines of credit. It says the reason for the increase was due to costs incurred from damage during the 2020 hurricane season.

The rate increase would take the form of a line item on each customer’s monthly invoice. This increase would be the equivalent of one penny per kWh. For comparison, the company says this would effectively increase the bill of a customer with the average 1,000kWh home by $10 a month.

Customers can find the amount of kWh their home uses on their monthly bill.

Jeff Davis Electric Co-op says the inclusion of the Interim Storm Rider line item would be temporary and implemented on each customer’s next bill.

