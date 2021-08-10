50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op applies for increase to customer rate

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op
Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op(Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Electric Co-op has applied for Immediate Emergency Rate Relief with the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The company says it is seeking the rate increase to operate above the ‘break-even’ basis and pay some of the interest on existing lines of credit. It says the reason for the increase was due to costs incurred from damage during the 2020 hurricane season.

The rate increase would take the form of a line item on each customer’s monthly invoice. This increase would be the equivalent of one penny per kWh. For comparison, the company says this would effectively increase the bill of a customer with the average 1,000kWh home by $10 a month.

Customers can find the amount of kWh their home uses on their monthly bill.

Jeff Davis Electric Co-op says the inclusion of the Interim Storm Rider line item would be temporary and implemented on each customer’s next bill.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA to host Flying Tiger Car Show in September
Pastor speaks out following Saturday's church fire.
Pastor habla después del incendio en la primera Iglesia del Nazareno de Lake Charles
Pastor speaks out following Saturday's church fire.
Pastor speaks out following Saturday’s church fire
Pastor speaks out following Saturday's church fire.
Pastor speaks out following Saturday's church fire