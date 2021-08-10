50/50 Thursdays
Former LSU star scores 19 in NBA Summer League debut

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU star Cam Thomas made his NBA Summer League debut on Monday, August 9 as the Brooklyn Nets took on the Memphis Grizzlies in Las Vegas. The 2021 first round NBA draft pick came off the bench and played 25 minutes scoring a team high 19 points in a 91-84 loss.

A native of Chesapeake, Virginia was 1-for-6 from behind the arc and 6-for-16 from the field, he also added two assists in the loss. Thomas was also 6-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Last season for the Tigers, Thomas led the Southeastern Conference in scoring averaging 23.0 points, he also added 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2021.

Thomas led all Division I freshman in scoring and posted 22 20-point games, the most 20-point games of any LSU player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

