FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Same summertime pattern of heat and rain chances while also watching the tropics

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast today will again bring the same summertime fare of heat, humidity, high heat index values and a chance of some widely scattered storms by midday and afternoon. Temperatures heat up quickly through the morning, maxing out in the lower to middle 90s with the heat index up to around 105 to 107 this afternoon. Rain chances remain at 30% for those summertime pop-up storms that will revisit the area today, primarily from midday through late afternoon.

The evening will again feature a sultry summer night with a minimal chance of rain and lows dropping into the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday looks to be a near repeat of today with a few widely scattered afternoon storms and highs in the low to middle 90s. The remainder of the week through the weekend brings a slightly better coverage of those daily afternoon storms with chances increased to 40% each day beginning Thursday.

While there is no imminent threat in the tropics to Southwest Louisiana, we are paying close attention to an area in the far eastern Caribbean Sea that will likely become Fred later today or tomorrow. The National Hurricane Center already has this area designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, giving us the forecast cone and general track of where to expect it to head over the next several days. With a course likely directly over the mountains of the Dominican Republic by Wednesday, it’s unlikely rapid strengthening will occur with even more uncertainties if further land interaction with Cuba will have any further impacts on its organization. At this time it looks to potentially become a threat to the Gulf by Saturday as it moves toward the Florida Keys and could be a threat to the Florida Peninsula by early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.