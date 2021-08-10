Cowboys defense shines in day five of training camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a needed off day, the Pokes returned to the practice field for day five of training camp. It was another competitive display from both sides of the ball, although the defense showed why they are considered the best in the Southland after a strong spring season.

“I think there’s at times you see our defensive unit which in my humble opinion I think has a chance to be one of the better defensive units in our conference and FCS football,” said head coach Frank Wilson.

As the old saying goes, offense wins games but defense wins championships.

“We have a team a goal and that’s to win a conference championship and so our mentality, our work ethic everything goes towards that and so for us its to win the day. It’s about McNeese,” said Wilson. “How do we get ourselves better, what are the things we need to do to improve ourselves before we ever turn our attention to an opponent.”

So far the only opponent the Cowboys have faced are themselves, senior linebacker Darius Daniels says it’s a constant battle to get through camp.

“It’s just every day,” said Daniels. “It’s a grind every day you know coming out seeing the same people every day competing it’s just going to get us better each day.”

Daniels finished the spring season with 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. He hopes to build off that as he approaches his junior season.

“Oh yeah, we like to compete! We see each other every day we talk a lot of trash and that’s our chance to get after each other and go against each other to see who’s the best for the day,” said senior defensive end Isaiah Chambers.

A new addition to the defense, Kansas transfer Corione Harris, says the competition between units has really helped the defense.

“From the receivers, tight ends everything was competitive,” Harris said. “CeeJay Powell and the guys do a good job of being quick and getting out of their breaks so that makes us perfect our craft as far as paying attention to their hips in stuff like that. The competition is excellent.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.