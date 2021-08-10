COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 10, 2021 - 93 new deaths reported across state, 2 new deaths in Region 5

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 93 new COVID-19 deaths in its Tuesday update.

Those 93 deaths are the most reported in a single-day report since January 8, according to the LDH.

Sadly, we also report 93 COVID deaths reported to the state since yesterday - the last time saw a single-day report this high was January 8, 2021 (105 deaths reported). — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 10, 2021

The Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, both statewide and locally.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 6,088 new cases.

· 93 new deaths.

· 2,859 patients hospitalized (139 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 342 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (There is also 1 new death in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 159 patients hospitalized (8 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 220 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 34 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 52 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 32 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 69 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 4 active case among inmates.

· 17 active cases among staff members.

