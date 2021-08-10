Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 10, 2021 - 93 new deaths reported across state, 2 new deaths in Region 5

COVID-19 in SWLA.
COVID-19 in SWLA.(WMTV)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 93 new COVID-19 deaths in its Tuesday update.

Those 93 deaths are the most reported in a single-day report since January 8, according to the LDH.

The Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, both statewide and locally.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 6,088 new cases.

· 93 new deaths.

· 2,859 patients hospitalized (139 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 342 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (There is also 1 new death in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 159 patients hospitalized (8 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 220 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 34 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 52 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 32 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 69 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 4 active case among inmates.

· 17 active cases among staff members.

