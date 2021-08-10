50/50 Thursdays
Back to school safety tips

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -School is officially back in session this Friday for Calcasieu Parish students and that means increased caution when entering school zones.

It’s no question that this year we’ve had a lot more distractions on our minds and with students headed back to school, it’s important to recognize how quickly things can happen.

With schools starting back up this week, it’s important to familiarize yourself with school zones and their rules.

For starters, it’s important to note that when a bus comes to a stop in front of you with kids on it

You should make sure you’re at least 30 feet away from the bus and you must come to a complete stop unless there’s a median in between you and the bus.

It’s also important to make sure that we look twice for bikers and pedestrians in the area that surrounds us.

Regional Transportation Safety Coordinator Amber Ashworth wants to remind people of the importance of being cautious.

“Bottom line is, we have to be safe and aware and know that our most precious gifts are getting out and about in the morning and afternoon, whether it’s on the bus, walking, or cycling. It’s too easy for us as drivers to get distracted and it only takes a split second to change your life or someone else’s,” said Ashworth.

She also made a note to mention that it’s important to teach your children situational awareness.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

