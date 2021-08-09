50/50 Thursdays
Welsh company offering reward for information regarding alleged theft

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A company in Welsh is offering a reward for information regarding an alleged theft that took place Thursday, August 5, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies investigated a break-in at Coastal King Clay at 6349 Hwy 99, in Welsh on Thursday, August, 5, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Ivey said the company reported multiple items stolen, including off-road diesel fuel, a blue Polaris Ranger 800, sprayer, tools, a large Craftsman toolbox, and other tools - totaling over $20,000.00 in losses.

Jeff Davis Sheriff detectives are investigating, and the company, Bledsoe Mining/ Coastal King Clay, is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest(s) and/or recovery of stolen items, according to Ivey.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the burglary or location of stolen goods to call (337) 821-2106 for detectives.

