50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

US health officials to release new COVID-19 data

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are expected to release new data about the spread of COVID-19 on Friday that led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations, a reversal of previous guidance.

The report, to be released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from a recent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plan.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Citing new – but unreleased -- information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— President Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated

— Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

— Israel to offer 3rd Pfizer booster shot to older citizens

— Global leaders pledge $4B to repair COVID-19 education damage

— Conservative 31-year-old Missouri man in hospital: Will get vaccine

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

Michigan police cuff Black real estate agent
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend
The River Fire near Colfax, California, has torched thousands of acres, destroyed dozens of...
Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears
United Way of Southwest Louisiana says its campaign breakfast is free to supporters and...
United Way launches ‘Team United’ campaign
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17