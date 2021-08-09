United Way launches ‘Team United’ campaign

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced the launch of their annual campaign, with 2021 being themed “Team United.”

The traditional campaign video reveal and community pep rally will take place Tuesday, October 26, at 7:30 a.m., according to United Way.

A full breakfast and activities, including prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, door prizes and t-shirt contest between area organizations are on the agenda at the Lake Charles Civic Center that morning, according to United Way.

“Last year’s kickoff went through a variety of changes before being canceled the very morning Hurricane Laura battered this community,” Denise Durel, President and CEO for United Way of Southwest Louisiana, said. “Our team was actively assisting with evacuations and helplines leading up to the storm and then responding after that with relief centers and hot meals, serving 766,460 individuals right here at home, only closing the day Hurricane Delta passed through. We could do this by uniting with others and pulling together, so our theme this year, ‘Team United,’ just came naturally.”

United Way says the donations raised annually during the campaign support local community impact projects in four areas: education, basic needs, health and economic mobility.

Corporate supporters called “cornerstones” fund the administrative costs of United Way of Southwest Louisiana, and gifts during the campaign go directly to goals and critical needs identified through the 211 helpline, which had a 284% increase in call volume in 2020, according to United Way.

“Our team and volunteers served over 256,622 hot meals last year,” Durel said. “We know there are needs in this community not being met and we work hard every day to fill those gaps. Our wishlist is long, and we need the resources to fill it. Any organization that would like to work with us needs to reach out. We continue to work with many global partners to get relief in various ways to this community during the rebuilding process. It’s our home also.”

United Way says its campaign breakfast is free to supporters and organizations or companies wishing to participate in the campaign.

Previously scheduled for August 31, the nonprofit calls it a COVID-Delay to convene in person and currently plans to hold it on October 26.

Any individual or organization registered for the August 31st event will be automatically set up for the new date, according to United Way.

United Way says registration is required at unitedwayswla.org/kickoff or by texting TEAMUNITED to 41444.

The full community impact report can be found HERE.

