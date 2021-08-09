50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2021.

George Robert Hodges, 64, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operation of a vehicle with a suspended license.

Melody Suzette Dickerson, 46, DeRidder: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alex Darnell Johnson, 31, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Tyler James Lachapelle, 27, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000; burglary; property damage under $1,000.

Jeremy David Botley, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; resisting an officer by flight; battery of a police officer.

Willie Bob Woosley Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; obscured windshield.

JoJo Chuckie Anderson, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer.

Robin Dale Parker, 39, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Brandon Hayes Book, 40, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Juvon Stephone Johnson, 25, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Nicholas Jonas Bellard, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000; domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.

Blake Alan Whittington, 37, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Connor Terrell Guillot, 24, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Chester Joseph Fredrick, 63, Vinton: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

