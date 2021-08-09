Sheriff’s Office: Equipment to make fraudulent credit cards found during traffic stop

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards was found during a traffic stop on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish, officials said.

Deputies found evidence of illegal credit card skimming records, blank cards and a metal embossing machine used to make fraudulent credit cards, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.

Ivey said deputies stopped a Chevrolet Malibu because they say the occupants throwing items out the window and littering. The stop happened on I-10 westbound between Welsh and Roanoke around midnight Sunday.

Deputies noticed the occupants appeared nervous and under the influence, Ivey said. A police dog alert led to a search of the vehicle, which turned up marijuana and heroin, he said.

Two of the occupants of the car were arrested for drug possession and a third was cited for drug possession and released.

