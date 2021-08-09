Police jury reminds residents of rental assistance programs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Police Jury is reminding residents that there are programs that offer rental assistance.

The federal government extended the COVID-19 eviction moratorium through September.

Human Services’ Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program: Helps eligible residents with housing-related expenses. The program, which will reopen its application process at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, provides funding for past-due rental payments and can help pay forward rent and late fees. The program can also assist with past-due utility costs, such as water, gas, and electricity. Renters must be able to demonstrate that they have been financially impacted by COVID, meet local income requirements and be behind on rent. For information and to apply, visit www.calcasieuparish.gov/ERA.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Provides utility assistance to income-qualified households; and the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program, which pays the first month’s rent and deposits for income-eligible households.

FREE AND LOW-COST OPTIONS FOR LEGAL ADVICE

Acadiana Legal Service Corporation (ALSC): Provides free legal assistance in civil cases to those who could not otherwise afford it. Eligibility for services is based on an applicant’s income, age, financial resources, the merits of the case and ALSC’s availability of resources to address the client’s needs. Visit www.la-law.org to find out more or call 337-439-0377.

Southwest Louisiana Law Center: Provides legal advice and support to low-income households on a sliding scale. Call 337-436-3308 for information.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

· To find the state or local agency where you can apply for rental assistance, visit //cfpb.gov/govrent or call 211 or your local housing authority for assistance.

· For help from local experts, contact the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s housing counseling program at 800-569-4287 or visit consumerfinance.gov/find-a-housing-counselor.

· The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has information on its website where residents can apply for money to cover rent and utilities. For more information, visit consumerfinance.gov/renters.

· Catholic Charities of SWLA: Provides rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Call first to make an appointment at 337-439-7436.

· Christ the King Catholic Church: Provides emergency rental and utility assistance for those living within the church’s boundaries. Call 337-478-0213.

· Care Help of Sulphur, Inc.: Provides emergency rental and utility assistance for residents of Sulphur, Carlyss, Westlake, Vinton, DeQuincy and Starks. Call 337-287-4793.

