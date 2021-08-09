50/50 Thursdays
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is back open

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -New signs this afternoon that the area is recovering from mother nature’s destruction.

As business signs go back up and roofs go back on, one popular pizza place is now serving up its first pies in almost a year.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza opened its doors early this morning due to an overwhelming turnout.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza has been in Lake Charles since 1983, Rick Shetler opened his business when he was just 28-years-old.

Now, he’s 67-years-old and after redoing his business from top to bottom, he’s pleased with the outcome.

“They’ve asked me the two biggest things I’ve missed about not being in business the last year: number one I miss not being in here talking to everybody and visiting, I love that also, number two, the sales I do afford me to be able to afford the things I do for the community and I really miss that. I just want to let you know that we’ve really missed you too so please come by and check out our new store,” said Shetler.

Despite the setback caused by the hurricanes, the team at Mr. Gatti’s is excited to be back open to serve the community.

