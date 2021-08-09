50/50 Thursdays
Motorcyclist killed on I-210 late Sunday night

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist was killed on I-210 in Lake Charles late Sunday night.

Impairment is suspected in the single-vehicle accident, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The crash happened near the I-10 interchange on the east side of Lake Charles around 11:15 p.m.

Senegal said a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The rider, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. Their name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
