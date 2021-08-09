Motorcyclist killed on I-210 late Sunday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist was killed on I-210 in Lake Charles late Sunday night.

Impairment is suspected in the single-vehicle accident, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The crash happened near the I-10 interchange on the east side of Lake Charles around 11:15 p.m.

Senegal said a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The rider, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. Their name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.