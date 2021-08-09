Lake Charles Councilwoman Mary Morris dies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Councilwoman for District A in Lake Charles Mary Morris has died, according to members of her family.

Morris’ family has released the following statement, “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night at St. Patrick Hospital from complications stemming from the coronavirus. As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers.”

