Lake Charles Councilwoman Mary Morris dies

Lake Charles Councilwoman Mary Morris
Lake Charles Councilwoman Mary Morris(City of Lake Charles)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Councilwoman for District A in Lake Charles Mary Morris has died, according to members of her family.

Morris’ family has released the following statement, “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night at St. Patrick Hospital from complications stemming from the coronavirus.  As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

