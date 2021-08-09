50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Kayshon Boutte works to be LSU’s next big-time WR

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The highlight on day 4 of LSU fall camp was getting to visit (via Zoom) with the guy who provided so many highlights as a freshman when the Tigers rallied for two big wins to close out 2020.

Can Kayshon Boutte be the next Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase? Boutte went over 100 yards receiving in the final three games of 2020, including a staggering SEC-record 308 yards in the regular season finale against Ole Miss. With Max Johnson clearly locked in at quarterback, Boutte says the numbers should continue to climb.

Just visiting LSU practice during the first few practices of fall camp, it’s easy to see Boutte should have plenty of help at the wide receiver position. And the guys who actually make it to the field will have to earn it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

Tyrion Davis-Price (No. 3) is primed for a breakout season in 2021.
Coach O looking for ‘lead dogs’ at the running back spot
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) is QB1 at LSU.
LSU moves full steam ahead with Max Johnson as QB1
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
Jay Ward looks to help improve LSU’s safety play
The second day of fall camp 2021 was a steamy one for the LSU Tigers.
LSU practices in intense heat on second day of fall camp