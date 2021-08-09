50/50 Thursdays
Jay Ward looks to help improve LSU’s safety play

LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday, August 8, was not a day of rest for LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron, as the Tigers ground through day three of fall camp, with the season opener at UCLA less than four weeks away.

LSU junior Jay Ward has moved from cornerback to the Tigers’ last line of defense at the safety position.

Ward certainly had his moments last season. He partially blocked a field goal in the closing moments to preserve the Tigers’ 27-24 win at Arkansas. And in the final two games of the season, both LSU wins, Ward made 14 tackles, 11 of them solo, while intercepting three passes and breaking up four more.

Poor safety play was pointed to as one of LSU’s biggest problems in 2020. Opposing receivers ran free in the secondary with no over-the-top help. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has been spending time during practices working with those safeties.

And there’s more new help at the safety spot. It may be hard to keep five-star true freshman Sage Ryan from Lafayette Christian Academy off the field. Meanwhile, former Madison Prep star Major Burns has made his way back to Baton Rouge, following a year with the Georgia Bulldogs.

