Inmate’s mother raises concerns about COVID in state prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Throughout the pandemic, relatives of inmates in local, state and federal facilities have been worried about the COVID situation in jails and prisons.

They may be inmates, but their family members are constantly reminding others--they are human.

Melissa Deans’ son Joshua is at Dixon Correctional Institute in in Jackson, Louisiana. As of Friday, the last time she had talked to the 29 year old, he told her he had COVID.

“I know that COVID can kill you so I want to know how he’s doing at least by the nurse,” she said.

Deans admits her son, convicted of meth possession with intent to distribute, won’t get out for at least another ten years. But she hopes when he gets out he’ll be healthy. She said she was unable to get information.

Deans says her son usually calls multiple times a day, but that she had not heard from him for at least five days.

“He usually calls me between five and eight times a day,” she said.

After our calls to the State Department of Corrections on Friday, Deans says her son finally called on Sunday. She says he had not called because he and others with COVID were being kept in a cell block with no access to phones.

She says Joshua told her “he thought he was going to die in there because he was so sick.”

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections says Joshua Deans has access to the phone daily and it’s his choice whether to call. Spokesman Ken Pastorick says their records indicate before Sunday, dean’s last phone call to his mother was Tuesday August 3.

Pastorick says they cannot answer questions about his health because it would violate privacy laws.

The DOC spokesman says the health, safety and well-being of their staff and inmates are top priority and that they follow CDC measures to protect staff and inmates and prevent the spread.

Deans says her son wants a vaccination but has been unable to get one. However, Pastorick says every inmate has been offered a vaccination.

For more about how DOC says it’s responding to COVID in prisons see the questions and answers below:

Mrs. Deans says her son has suffered from headaches, diarrhea and nausea and couldn’t eat and has been sick for about 10 days. She says he said he was “coughing up green stuff,” and “thought he was going to die in there because he was so sick.” DOC: We are unable to answer this question as it would violate Federal HIPPA privacy laws. However, in general terms, all inmates are provided the appropriate standard of care regarding their current condition.

She says they are getting two breathing treatments a day, but does not know what kind of treatments they are. Deans says they have seen no doctors. DOC: There are no inmates at DCI who are currently receiving breathing treatments due to COVID. Again, all inmates at our state-run facilities are receiving the appropriate standard of care for their current conditions.

She says her son says 180 inmates have COVID. She says some were sleeping on the floors and that some had mats and some did not. DOC: At DCI, there are currently 66 COVID positive inmates, 4 are symptomatic and 62 are asymptomatic. All DCI inmates have mattresses.

Also, she says her son has asked for the vaccine but has not had an opportunity to receive it. DOC: While we cannot comment on specific individuals, all inmates have been offered the vaccination. It is voluntary. The Department continues to offer the vaccination to inmates who declined to receive it earlier, and continues to offer a $5 canteen credit as an incentive to get the shot.

Anything else that would be responsive or pertinent to the topic and/or concerns in general, of relatives of inmates who are worried about COVID in the prisons?

The health, safety and well-being of our staff and inmates are top priority. Throughout this pandemic, the Department has implemented the following CDC recommended measures in order to protect its staff and inmates, and continues with those protective protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID. We ask for the patience from relatives concerning the guidance as we are trying to protect their loved ones.

Due to the recent statewide surge of COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution, on July 26, 2021, the Department of Public Safety and Corrections suspended visitation, volunteering and movement inside Louisiana’s eight state-run prisons to prevent the spread of COVID. The Department will review and reconsider the need for these measures on August 16, 2021.

Since March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Louisiana’s state-run prisons have practiced a modified recreation and feeding schedule which keeps general population dorms separated, protecting inmates from the potential spread of this virus. In addition, within these state-run prisons, the DOC continues its mask mandate, COVID screening with temperature checks and questions for anyone entering the state’s prisons, including staff and vendors.

The Department has reminded its staff and inmates about social distancing, hand washing practices, and sanitizing to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus. Staff who are sick with symptoms consistent with the flu or coronavirus continue to be reminded to stay home.

At all DOC facilities, the vaccination rate amongst inmates is 72 percent. The Department continues to make vaccinations available to all inmates, and continues to provide a $5 canteen credit to inmates who get vaccinated. The vaccination is voluntary for inmates and staff.

Per CDC protocols, when an inmate tests positive for COVID, that inmate is taken out of the population and medically isolated. Other inmates in that living area are then placed in quarantine for 14 days, and routinely tested using the PCR test, the most accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID.

As for medical treatment of individuals who are COVID positive, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections provides the appropriate standard of care for all state inmates in its custody.

