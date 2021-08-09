First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weather with afternoon showers and storms each day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are back to our typical weather for August and that means a daily chance of mostly afternoon or early evening showers and storms. It also means it will remain hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s but the humidity will drive heat indices into the 100 to 105 degree range each day. This will remain in place through the weekend along with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be 30% Tuesday and Wednesday then back to 40% by Thursday and will remain there through next week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

There is a good amount of uncertainty regarding next week as a potential tropical system enters the Gulf of Mexico. Currently a disorganized system is located just east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west-northwest. It still lacks a well defined center of circulation and until it does it will remain classified as Potential Tropical Cyclone SIX. It is now named that because it will impact land in the coming days and calling a “potential” system allows watches and warnings to be issued, but that is still not a guarantee it develops.

Some good news, this system will pass near all the larger islands of the Caribbean, this will limit development significantly. And as a result most of the computer models show little strengthening through the end of this week. Even once it approaches the Gulf of Mexico this weekend the models show only slow strengthening. Remember the forecasting the strength of tropical systems remains the most difficult part of forecasting, and changes are likely over the coming days.

Now to the $64,000 question, where will this system go? The models are pretty consistent on a track near the islands, including Cuba. Then as it approaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico the Bermuda high may slide farther east along the system to turn northward along the west coast of Florida. Remember though that until this develops models will likely continue to flip-flop and show wildly different tracks.

At this point I do NOT see any reason to be concerned about this here in SWLA, but as always, until it is gone we do need to monitor the progress of it. We here at KPLC will track it for you in every newscast, so follow us for updates. And please remember that there are a ton of social media posts with incorrect information; only trust someone with a degree and preferably someone that lives here in SWLA as we know the area and have a vested interest in your safety.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

