FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid day will lead to a few pop-up thunderstorms

By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a very muggy pattern in place to start the day, temperatures will not drop much below 80 overnight in addition to a few spotty coastal showers that have moved inland. These showers will be short-lived but will provide a few spots some rain even before sunrise. Temperatures heat up quickly today, maxing out in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures up to around 105 this afternoon.

As has been the case the past couple of days, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin developing again by late-morning through afternoon as the sea breeze kicks up, leaving about a 30% chance of rain in the forecast through the afternoon. Watch out for cloud-to-ground lightning with any of these storms that develop today. Tonight will again be on the hot and humid side with lows in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A fairly consistent forecast lies ahead for the workweek as no fronts move in to cool things down. This will mean morning lows consistently in the upper 70s, very humid conditions from day to day with highs in the 90s and heat index values around 105 each afternoon. In addition, a chance of a few storms will return each day, mainly during the late-morning through afternoon.

The tropics are beginning to show some signs of life with an area of low pressure nearing the eastern Caribbean Sea this morning given a 60% chance of development this week. It is forecast to track through the Caribbean and approach Cuba later this week. There are no indications at this time that there will be a threat to Southwest Louisiana, but we’ll keep a close eye on it over the days ahead. It’s always important to stay prepared during hurricane season.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

