DOTD to start suvey of I-10 next week for Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says motorists may see slow-moving traffic during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on August 16 and 17, as the work is scheduled to survey I-10 as part of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project.

Crews will be traveling along I-10 between the I-10/I-210 west interchange to the Ryan Street exit ramp and scanning this corridor using Mobile Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, according to the DOTD.

LiDAR scanning is a surveying method used to measure distance by using laser lights that make digital 3-D representations of the intended target, according to the DOTD.

The Mobile LiDAR method is extremely cost beneficial to the state, as it will assist in expediting the topography survey delivery schedule for DOTD designers, prevents multiple lane closures throughout the corridor, and reduce the number of conventional survey crews needed to perform the survey, according to DOTD.

DOTD says it has used this technology in previous projects throughout the state, and it has been proven to be a useful tool in the topography survey process.

DOTD says the activity will not have any lane closures associated with it; however, it will cause traffic to slow down due to police blocking traffic, similar to a funeral procession. The mobile LiDAR scanning will continue throughout the day, driving along the surface streets and interstate along the vicinity of this project, according to DOTD.

Surveying is weather-dependent and will be performed during peak hours, starting between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day, according to DOTD.

For more information on traffic and road conditions, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.