COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 9, 2021 - 7 new COVID deaths reported in Region 5, 208% increase over past 10 updates

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Region 5 when the Louisiana Department of Health released its Monday COVID update.

There was also a COVID death reported in Vernon Parish.

There were 50 new deaths from the virus reported in Louisiana.

The Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Hospitalizations from COVID saw another big swing statewide, jumping to 2,720 - up from 2,421 on Friday.

Locally, there are 18 new hospitalizations from COVID in Region 5, bringing the total to 151.

Along with the continuous uptick in COVID hospitalizations, Region 5 has seen a dramatic increase in new cases.

Over the course of the past 10 updates from the LDH, there have been 3,308 new cases - a 2,235 increase over the previous 10 updates of 1,073. That’s an increase of 208%.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 16,541 new cases.

· 50 new deaths.

· 2,720 patients hospitalized (299 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 871 new cases.

· 7 new deaths (There is also 1 new deaths in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 151 patients hospitalized (18 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 652 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 108 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 57 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 106 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 3 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

