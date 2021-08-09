111 of 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lake Area are unvaccinated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ninety-four percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Lake Area are unvaccinated, according to numbers released Monday.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, there were 111 unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and 7 vaccinated COVID-19 patients in the Lake Area’s three major hospitals - CHRISTUS Ochsner St Patrick, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

In releasing the numbers, Lake Charles Memorial Health System said of its 54 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 25 were in ICU, 16 on a ventilator and three had been vaccinated. That total is up from 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations at Memorial a week ago.

“Our numbers have again spiked, with our ICU and ventilator usage going up too,” the hospital’s post reads. “Our medical ICU has 16 rooms, meaning we are doubling up patients. Our numbers have not been this high since July 2020.”

Memorial also released an age-breakdown of current COVID-hospitalizations.

An age-breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on Aug. 9, 2021. (Lake Charles Memorial Health System)

