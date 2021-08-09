Advertisement

111 of 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lake Area are unvaccinated

Of the 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lake Area, 111 are unvaccinated.
Of the 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lake Area, 111 are unvaccinated.(Lake Charles Memorial Health System)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ninety-four percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Lake Area are unvaccinated, according to numbers released Monday.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, there were 111 unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and 7 vaccinated COVID-19 patients in the Lake Area’s three major hospitals - CHRISTUS Ochsner St Patrick, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

In releasing the numbers, Lake Charles Memorial Health System said of its 54 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 25 were in ICU, 16 on a ventilator and three had been vaccinated. That total is up from 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations at Memorial a week ago.

“Our numbers have again spiked, with our ICU and ventilator usage going up too,” the hospital’s post reads. “Our medical ICU has 16 rooms, meaning we are doubling up patients. Our numbers have not been this high since July 2020.”

Here are COVID-19 numbers as of this morning, compared to where we were last week. Our numbers have again spiked, with...

Posted by Lake Charles Memorial Health System on Monday, August 9, 2021

Memorial also released an age-breakdown of current COVID-hospitalizations.

An age-breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on Aug. 9, 2021.
An age-breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on Aug. 9, 2021.(Lake Charles Memorial Health System)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 9, 2021 - 7 new COVID deaths reported in Region 5, 208% increase over past 10 updates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

COVID

Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Canada drops restrictions and allows some Americans to enter into the country, much to the relief of some families.

COVID

CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
People who have breakthrough COVID-19 infections are less likely to have a serious case of the coronavirus,

Latest News

National

Canada to welcome vaccinated visitors from US

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Canada has now reopened its border to fully vaccinated Americans after more than a year of strict control.

National

Daughter proud of father for sharing COVID struggles, urging vaccination

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
As he continues battling the virus, the father of seven has been encouraging anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet to do so.

News

Ochsner CHRISTUS Health hosts COVID vaccine clinic

Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Amanda Johnson
Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Clinic has several upcoming clinic opportunities beginning Aug. 9 for people who need a COVID-19 vaccine, said a spokesperson for CHRISTUS Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 6, 2021 - Region 5 COVID hospitalizations up by more than 100 over last month

Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The latest COVID-19 updates from the LDH in Region 5.

News

Gov. Edwards holds news conference on record-breaking COVID surge

Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By Amanda Johnson
Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Friday at 1:30 p.m. on the current rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Louisiana.

COVID

'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA

Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
Gloria Estefan and the City of Miami Beach join forces in a new video to promote masks and vaccinations.