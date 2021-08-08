50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 7, 2021.

Edward Wilson, 45, Lake Charles: Probation violation; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court.

Daniel Edward Bailey, 35, Forest Hill: Instate detainer.

Maria Kristina Villegas, 40, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 29, Sulphur: Bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps,side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges).

Thomas Lee Jones, 59, Hudson, FL: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.

Nicholas Shane Richard, 36, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Ejuene Berard Washington, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.

Shikita Lolita Ross, 40, Bowman, GA: Unlawful use of emergency 911; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Sidney Clement, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary.

Hannah Leigh Duhon, 20, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; simple battery.

George Kelly, 26, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner, serious bodily injury.

Holli Kaeonis Huddleston, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 44, Lake Charles: Simple battery; aggravated arson; exceptions to prohibition against outdoor burning; criminal mischief.

Demarus Jonovan Bias, 26, Sulphur: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; resisting an officer; possession of synthetic marijuana, second offense; intentional littering prohibited.

Dalton Gage Andras, 23, Crowley: Instate detainer.

Jerry Glynn Dewitt, 56: Bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Rodolfo Chavez, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Shantell Marie Williams 32, New Orleans: Illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; prohibited acts Schedule II; possess 28 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

Hot and humid weather ahead with a few showers and storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid this afternoon, daily storm chances to start week
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot...
One dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody