SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 7, 2021.

Edward Wilson, 45, Lake Charles: Probation violation; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court.

Daniel Edward Bailey, 35, Forest Hill: Instate detainer.

Maria Kristina Villegas, 40, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 29, Sulphur: Bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps,side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges).

Thomas Lee Jones, 59, Hudson, FL: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.

Nicholas Shane Richard, 36, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Ejuene Berard Washington, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.

Shikita Lolita Ross, 40, Bowman, GA: Unlawful use of emergency 911; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Sidney Clement, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary.

Hannah Leigh Duhon, 20, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; simple battery.

George Kelly, 26, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner, serious bodily injury.

Holli Kaeonis Huddleston, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 44, Lake Charles: Simple battery; aggravated arson; exceptions to prohibition against outdoor burning; criminal mischief.

Demarus Jonovan Bias, 26, Sulphur: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; resisting an officer; possession of synthetic marijuana, second offense; intentional littering prohibited.

Dalton Gage Andras, 23, Crowley: Instate detainer.

Jerry Glynn Dewitt, 56: Bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Rodolfo Chavez, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Shantell Marie Williams 32, New Orleans: Illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; prohibited acts Schedule II; possess 28 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

