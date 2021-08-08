50/50 Thursdays
St. Louis Catholics Evan Joubert signs with San Jacinto

St. Louis shortstop Evan Joubert
St. Louis shortstop Evan Joubert(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Louis shortstop Evan Joubert recently signed with Division I Juco powerhouse San Jacinto. The dual-sport athlete is coming off a Division II state championship win in baseball and will be taking his talents to play at the next level.

Joubert was named to the first-team all-state team and was awarded District 4-3A MVP honors. He toats a .354 career batting average with seven home runs and 23 stolen bases.

On the football front, Joubert has accumulated the third-most rushing yards in school history (1,746) and is second in touchdowns (29). In addition, he holds a few records one for most touchdowns scored in a game (6), 48 career touchdowns, and 292 career points.

It’s also noteworthy that in his senior season Joubert made the all southwest Louisiana team and was first-team all-district.

