One dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and one male sustained fatal gunshot wounds.(123RF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Lafayette State Police officer that left a man dead and a woman injured, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate the incident shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, said LSP Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

The initial investigation revealed a shooting incident occurred in the parking lot of The District, located at 4607 Johnston Street in Lafayette, Gossen said. An officer with the Lafayette Police Department, assigned to a security detail, approached one of the groups of people believed to be involved in the shooting incident.

As the officer approached, one or more persons fired upon him and the officer returned fire, Gossen said. During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and one male sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The officer was not injured and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

