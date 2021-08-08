50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases

Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage is cancelled for 2021.

The widely popular festival was set to take place Oct. 8 –17, 2021

A spokesman for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released a statement Sunday afternoon saying “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned. 

We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022. Ticketholders for both Festival weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets from 2020) will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover process.  All Wednesday, October 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest.”

RELATED STORIES

Rolling Stones added to 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2021
Hot and humid weather ahead with a few showers and storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid this afternoon, daily storm chances to start week
During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot...
One dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody