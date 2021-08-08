FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid this afternoon, daily storm chances to start week

Highs back into the lower 90's for our Monday and a few storms (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures have quickly warmed this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine as highs have reached the lower 90′s with heat indices making it feel more like the triple digits. Heat and humidity will be sticking around as we head into the new work week but so will our daily storm chances as high pressure off to our east continues to bring in plenty of moisture with southerly winds.

Humidity continues to remain in place making it feel even warmer (KPLC)

Moving through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening temperatures will slowly fall as we loose the daytime heating and our rain chances will continue to diminish as well. So far today most of the heavier showers and storms have been confined north of I-10 and even then many of us have remained on the drier side of things. This evening will be perfect to sit out on the porch and enjoy a nice glass of lemonade or water to help stay cool or maybe take a nice swim to cool off as our storm chances drop. Into the overnight temperatures will slowly fall as dew points remain in the middle to upper 70′s and that’s where we can expect our temperatures to start for Monday morning. Monday will be another hot and humid afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90′s once again and feels like temperatures in the triple digits so make sure to stay hydrated if you’ll be working outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Scattered storms will be possible as well as our sea breeze lifts northward with time, now not everyone will see rain but just keep an eye to the sky through the afternoon.

High pressure continues to bring daily storm chances each day (KPLC)

High pressure continues to be the main driving force of our weather heading into the new work week as the main jet stream stays off to our north and no real front to change the pattern. Rain chances will remain on the isolated side as we move through the middle of the week as highs stay steady in the lower 90′s all week long with high heat index values through the afternoons. While we won’t see rain in each location everyday those who are lucky enough to get a cooling shower or storm can expect very heavy downpours as well as lightning with some of the stronger cells. Rain totals will be held in check with many locations only seeing around a quarter to half inch over the next 7 days.

A quarter to half inch of rain likely for most areas (KPLC)

Looking farther down the line into next weekend and early next week rain chances pick up just a little as several short waves or upper level disturbances push through helping to spark a little more widespread rain. Still with that being said the heat and humidity don’t look to leave anytime soon as we remain in the lower 90′s and heat indices topping out in the triple digits. As for the tropics there are still two waves we are watching for the chance of development. The most westward storm has a 50% chance of developing as it moves towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic over the next few days. The second wave has a 40% chance of developing as it moves towards the Leeward Islands. Neither pose a threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana at this time and of course we will continue to monitor the tropics closely through the next few weeks. For now stay cool out there and enjoy the cooling shower or storms over the next few days.

Still two waves to watching over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.