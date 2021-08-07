SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 6, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2021.

Dominique J’maine Joseph, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Cedric Joseph Pittman, 26, Dallas, TX: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; aggravated battery; direct contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Brittney Lynn Evans, 29, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; disturbing the peace; direct contempt of court.

Johnavon Kendrell London, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Adrien Higgins, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Dana Aquinas Boutte, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

