50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 6, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2021.

Dominique J’maine Joseph, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Cedric Joseph Pittman, 26, Dallas, TX: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; aggravated battery; direct contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Brittney Lynn Evans, 29, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; disturbing the peace; direct contempt of court.

Johnavon Kendrell London, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Adrien Higgins, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Dana Aquinas Boutte, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

A hot weekend ahead with highs back into the lower 90's each day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity slowly returning. scattered storms return for our weekend
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
Purse snatching victim speaks out
Purse snatching victim speaks out