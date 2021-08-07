50/50 Thursdays
St. Louis’ Jake LaRocca commits to Louisiana Tech

St. Louis catcher Jake LaRocca
St. Louis catcher Jake LaRocca(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Louis catcher Jake LaRocca shined at the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in Atlanta this week and Louisiana Tech took notice. LaRocca announced his commitment to the Bulldog program via his Twitter on Friday.

LaRocca, a junior, is coming off a championship season with the Saints that saw him bat .331 with three home runs and 35 RBI. His defense is also noteworthy with a pop time of 1.83-1.95 and a catcher velocity of 80, which puts him on par with the top catchers in the country. He threw out 13 would-be base-stealers in the 2021 season.

PBR has LaRocca ranked as the fifth catcher in Louisiana and the 26th overall player in the 2023 class.

