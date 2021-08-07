St. Louis’ Jake LaRocca commits to Louisiana Tech

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Louis catcher Jake LaRocca shined at the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in Atlanta this week and Louisiana Tech took notice. LaRocca announced his commitment to the Bulldog program via his Twitter on Friday.

I would like to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at La Tech University. Thank you to my family, friends and all the coaches that have helped me along the way. Go Dogs!!! @knightknation4L @MitchGaspard @CooperFouts @LaneBurroughs23 @PBR_Louisiana pic.twitter.com/fnSIFgJo4g — Jake LaRocca (@JakeLaRocca2) August 6, 2021

LaRocca, a junior, is coming off a championship season with the Saints that saw him bat .331 with three home runs and 35 RBI. His defense is also noteworthy with a pop time of 1.83-1.95 and a catcher velocity of 80, which puts him on par with the top catchers in the country. He threw out 13 would-be base-stealers in the 2021 season.

PBR has LaRocca ranked as the fifth catcher in Louisiana and the 26th overall player in the 2023 class.

